Full list of tee times for Final Round of Farmers Insurance Open on Sunday

Saturday will be the final day of the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open, as the NFL’s conference championship games will take center stage tomorrow. But it should be a rollicking finish at Torrey Pines in La Jolla, California, as Jon Rahm looks to make it three-in-a-row on the PGA TOUR, trailing only the -12 leader Sam Ryder by two shots as we enter the final 18 holes.
Despite being two shots adrift, Rahm is the favorite at +120 to Ryder’s +240 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Their playing partner in the final threesome will be Tony Finau, who checks in at -8 on the scoreboard and +650 on the leaderboard. With Sungjae Im, Max Homa, Collin Morikawa, and Sahith Theegala all at -7 and within striking distance, this is a leaderboard the tournament organizers could have only dreamed of for the last 18 holes.
The Final Round of the tournament gets underway on Sunday morning, with PGA Tour Live covering every shot beginning at 12:30 p.m. ET. Golf Channel takes over from 2:30-4:30 p.m. ET, with streaming on Peacock during that early window. From 4:30-8 p.m. ET CBS is on TV, with Paramount Plus and the CBS television app simulcasting over the internet.
Below is a full list of tee times for the final round of the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open on Sunday.
2023 Farmers Insurance Open Final Round Tee Times
|Time (ET)
|Tee
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|Golfer 3
|Time (ET)
|Tee
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|Golfer 3
|2:20 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Sam Ryder
|Jon Rahm
|Tony Finau
|2:09 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Sungjae Im
|Collin Morikawa
|Max Homa
|1:58 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Sahith Theegala
|S.H. Kim
|Keegan Bradley
|1:47 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Rickie Fowler
|Joseph Bramlett
|Byeong Hun An
|1:36 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Sam Stevens
|Brendan Steele
|Ryan Palmer
|1:25 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Xander Schauffele
|Hideki Matsuyama
|Lanto Griffin
|1:14 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Taylor Moore
|Jimmy Walker
|Callum Tarren
|1:03 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Adam Schenk
|Jason Day
|Jhonattan Vegas
|12:52 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Justin Rose
|Michael Kim
|Thomas Detry
|12:41 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Kevin Yu
|Dean Burmester
|Kevin Tway
|12:30 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Taylor Montgomery
|Maverick McNealy
|Justin Suh
|12:19 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Si Woo Kim
|Garrick Higgo
|Adam Hadwin
|12:08 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Scott Piercy
|Trey Mullinax
|Peter Malnati
|2:09 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Gary Woodland
|Scott Brown
|1:58 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Robby Shelton
|Adam Long
|1:47 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Wyndham Clark
|Scott Harrington
|Andrew Novak
|1:36 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Stephan Jaeger
|Austin Cook
|Nick Hardy
|1:25 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Kevin Streelman
|S.Y. Noh
|Paul Haley II
|1:14 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Taiga Semikawa
|Tano Goya
|Satoshi Kodaira
|1:03 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Ben Griffin
|Dylan Frittelli
|Michael Thompson
|12:52 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Trevor Werbylo
|Augusto Núñez
|Taylor Pendrith
|12:41 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Emiliano Grillo
|Davis Thompson
|Aaron Rai
|12:30 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Vincent Norrman
|Brent Grant
|Zecheng Dou
|12:19 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Justin Thomas
|Alex Smalley
|Erik Barnes
|12:08 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Luke List
|Cameron Champ
|Harry Higgs