Full list of tee times for Final Round of Farmers Insurance Open on Sunday

Saturday will be the final day of the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open, as the NFL’s conference championship games will take center stage tomorrow. But it should be a rollicking finish at Torrey Pines in La Jolla, California, as Jon Rahm looks to make it three-in-a-row on the PGA TOUR, trailing only the -12 leader Sam Ryder by two shots as we enter the final 18 holes.

Despite being two shots adrift, Rahm is the favorite at +120 to Ryder’s +240 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Their playing partner in the final threesome will be Tony Finau, who checks in at -8 on the scoreboard and +650 on the leaderboard. With Sungjae Im, Max Homa, Collin Morikawa, and Sahith Theegala all at -7 and within striking distance, this is a leaderboard the tournament organizers could have only dreamed of for the last 18 holes.

The Final Round of the tournament gets underway on Sunday morning, with PGA Tour Live covering every shot beginning at 12:30 p.m. ET. Golf Channel takes over from 2:30-4:30 p.m. ET, with streaming on Peacock during that early window. From 4:30-8 p.m. ET CBS is on TV, with Paramount Plus and the CBS television app simulcasting over the internet.

Below is a full list of tee times for the final round of the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open on Sunday.