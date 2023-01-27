 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Full list of tee times for Final Round of Farmers Insurance Open on Sunday

The Final Round of the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open tees off Sunday at Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego, California. We have a full list of tee times.

By DKNation Staff
Jon Rahm of Spain shakes hands with Jimmy Walker of the United States on the 18th green of the South Course after the third round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course on January 27, 2023 in La Jolla, California. Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Saturday will be the final day of the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open, as the NFL’s conference championship games will take center stage tomorrow. But it should be a rollicking finish at Torrey Pines in La Jolla, California, as Jon Rahm looks to make it three-in-a-row on the PGA TOUR, trailing only the -12 leader Sam Ryder by two shots as we enter the final 18 holes.

Despite being two shots adrift, Rahm is the favorite at +120 to Ryder’s +240 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Their playing partner in the final threesome will be Tony Finau, who checks in at -8 on the scoreboard and +650 on the leaderboard. With Sungjae Im, Max Homa, Collin Morikawa, and Sahith Theegala all at -7 and within striking distance, this is a leaderboard the tournament organizers could have only dreamed of for the last 18 holes.

The Final Round of the tournament gets underway on Sunday morning, with PGA Tour Live covering every shot beginning at 12:30 p.m. ET. Golf Channel takes over from 2:30-4:30 p.m. ET, with streaming on Peacock during that early window. From 4:30-8 p.m. ET CBS is on TV, with Paramount Plus and the CBS television app simulcasting over the internet.

Below is a full list of tee times for the final round of the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open on Sunday.

2023 Farmers Insurance Open Final Round Tee Times

Time (ET) Tee Golfer 1 Golfer 2 Golfer 3
Time (ET) Tee Golfer 1 Golfer 2 Golfer 3
2:20 PM Tee No. 1 Sam Ryder Jon Rahm Tony Finau
2:09 PM Tee No. 1 Sungjae Im Collin Morikawa Max Homa
1:58 PM Tee No. 1 Sahith Theegala S.H. Kim Keegan Bradley
1:47 PM Tee No. 1 Rickie Fowler Joseph Bramlett Byeong Hun An
1:36 PM Tee No. 1 Sam Stevens Brendan Steele Ryan Palmer
1:25 PM Tee No. 1 Xander Schauffele Hideki Matsuyama Lanto Griffin
1:14 PM Tee No. 1 Taylor Moore Jimmy Walker Callum Tarren
1:03 PM Tee No. 1 Adam Schenk Jason Day Jhonattan Vegas
12:52 PM Tee No. 1 Justin Rose Michael Kim Thomas Detry
12:41 PM Tee No. 1 Kevin Yu Dean Burmester Kevin Tway
12:30 PM Tee No. 1 Taylor Montgomery Maverick McNealy Justin Suh
12:19 PM Tee No. 1 Si Woo Kim Garrick Higgo Adam Hadwin
12:08 PM Tee No. 1 Scott Piercy Trey Mullinax Peter Malnati
2:09 PM Tee No. 10 Gary Woodland Scott Brown
1:58 PM Tee No. 10 Robby Shelton Adam Long
1:47 PM Tee No. 10 Wyndham Clark Scott Harrington Andrew Novak
1:36 PM Tee No. 10 Stephan Jaeger Austin Cook Nick Hardy
1:25 PM Tee No. 10 Kevin Streelman S.Y. Noh Paul Haley II
1:14 PM Tee No. 10 Taiga Semikawa Tano Goya Satoshi Kodaira
1:03 PM Tee No. 10 Ben Griffin Dylan Frittelli Michael Thompson
12:52 PM Tee No. 10 Trevor Werbylo Augusto Núñez Taylor Pendrith
12:41 PM Tee No. 10 Emiliano Grillo Davis Thompson Aaron Rai
12:30 PM Tee No. 10 Vincent Norrman Brent Grant Zecheng Dou
12:19 PM Tee No. 10 Justin Thomas Alex Smalley Erik Barnes
12:08 PM Tee No. 10 Luke List Cameron Champ Harry Higgs

More From DraftKings Nation