Picks, predictions for Air Force vs. New Mexico on Friday, January 27

The #25 New Mexico Lobos will look to regroup from a tough loss earlier this week when they return home for a game against the Air Force Falcons on Friday night from The Pit in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Tip time is set for 10:00 p.m. ET, and it’ll air on CBS Sports Network.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Air Force vs. New Mexico odds

Spread: New Mexico -12

Over/Under: 143.5

Moneyline: UNM -900, Air Force +625

New Mexico (18-3, 5-3 Mountain West) entered back into the top 25 this week, but the Lobos lost to the Nevada Wolf Pack 97-94 on the road in double overtime despite Jamal Mashburn Jr. going for 33 points, and Jaelen House scored 17 points with 10 assists and seven rebounds. New Mexico rates 43rd overall in KenPom with an offense that rates 36th in adjusted efficiency, while the Lobos enter Friday night 58th in defensive adjusted efficiency.

Air Force (12-9, 3-5 Mountain West) will look to avoid a third consecutive loss, which followed a three-game winning streak. The Falcons were hammered 82-52 by the San Jose State Spartans on the road earlier this week. Air Force rates 162nd overall in KenPom, and the Falcons are just outside the top 170 in adjusted offensive and defensive efficiency as they look for the road upset on Friday night.

The Pick: New Mexico -12

The Lobos are the far more talented team with Mashburn, House and Morris Udeze all averaging more than 15 points per game and with how fast they go offensively, New Mexico should pull away for a double-digit victory in this matchup. New Mexico rates 22nd in KenPom’s adjusted tempo, and it will speed up an Air Force team that rates 345th in that category. The Lobos should be plenty motivated returning home after such a difficult loss, and there’s a lot to like about them in this spot.