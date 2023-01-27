How to live stream the 2023 Royal Rumble

The WWE will descend upon the heart of Texas this weekend with the 2023 Royal Rumble coming live from the Alamodome in San Antonio, TX. The marquee show will take place on Saturday, January 28 at 8 p.m. ET.

You will only be able to watch the Royal Rumble via Peacock. The streaming service is $5 per month for its regular service and $10 a month for its premium plus service with no ads. You can access Peacock on Apple and Google devices, as well as the various Xbox One platforms, through Xfinity X1 and Flex and VIZIO and LG smart TVs.

The Royal Rumble is one of the company’s marquee premium live events of the year as it officially kicks off the road to Wrestlemania in April. The show is highlighted by two 30-person over-the-top-rope battle royals, one for the men and one for the women. The winners of these “Royal Rumble” matches will officially receive a title shot against the champion of their choice at Wrestlemania. The most anticipated entrant into the men’s match is Cody Rhodes, who is returning from a seventh-month absence due to a torn pectoral muscle.

Along with the two battle royals, there will be a handful of marquee matches throughout the show. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns defend his titles against Kevin Owens and Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair will defend against Alexa Bliss. We’ll also get the first ever Mountain Dew Pitch Black match as Bray Wyatt takes on L.A. Knight.

Full list of matches*

Men’s Royal Rumble match

Women’s Royal Rumble match

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship - Roman Reigns (c) vs. Kevin Owens

Raw Women’s Championship - Bianca Belair (c) vs. Alexa Bliss

Mountain Dew Pitch Black Match - Bray Wyatt vs. L.A. Knight

*Card subject to change.