Where is the 2023 Royal Rumble?

The 2023 Royal Rumble will take place on Saturday, January 28, and will come live from the Alamodome in San Antonio, TX at 8 p.m. ET.

San Antonio has hosted several WWE pay-per-views over the years and the Royal Rumble has become the go-to premium live event for the city. In fact, this will be the fourth Royal Rumble to be held in San Antonio, placing it above Philadelphia for the most rumbles hosted by a single city.

The 1997 edition at the Alamodome saw Stone Cold Steve Austin win his first rumble match before hometown hero Shawn Michaels recaptured the WWF Championship from Sycho Sid in the main event. The 2007 event at the AT&T Center saw John Cena retain the WWE Championship against Umaga in one of the greatest Last Man Standing matches in history before the Undertaker picked up the only rumble victory of his career. The 2017 event at the Alamodome featured John Cena defeating A.J. Styles for the WWE Championship to claim his 16th world title of his career. It also featured Randy Orton joining the two-time rumble winners club in the main event.

The show will once again be highlighted by the two 30-person over-the-top-rope battle royals, one for the men and one for the women. The winners of these “Royal Rumble” matches will officially receive a title shot against the champion of their choice at Wrestlemania. Along with the two battle royals, there will be a handful of marquee matches throughout the show. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns defend his titles against Kevin Owens and Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair will defend against Alexa Bliss. We’ll also get the first ever Mountain Dew Pitch Black match as Bray Wyatt takes on L.A. Knight.