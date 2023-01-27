How to watch, what to watch for at the 2023 Royal Rumble

The WWE will descend upon the heart of Texas this weekend with the 2023 Royal Rumble coming live from the Alamodome in San Antonio, TX. The show will take place on Saturday, January 25 at 8 p.m. ET and will be streamed on Peacock.

How to watch the 2023 Royal Rumble

Date: Saturday, January 28

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Live stream: Streaming live on Peacock. You can sign up and watch this and every WWE pay-per-view for $5 a month.

What to watch for during the 2023 Royal Rumble

The Royal Rumble is one of the company’s marquee premium live events of the year as it officially kicks off the road to Wrestlemania in April. The show is highlighted by two 30-person over-the-top-rope battle royals, one for the men and one for the women. The winners of these “Royal Rumble” matches will officially receive a title shot against the champion of their choice at Wrestlemania. The most anticipated entrant into the men’s match is Cody Rhodes, who is returning from a seventh-month absence due to a torn pectoral muscle.

Along with the two battle royals, there will be a handful of marquee matches throughout the show. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns defend his titles against Kevin Owens and Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair will defend against Alexa Bliss. We’ll also get the first ever Mountain Dew Pitch Black match as Bray Wyatt takes on L.A. Knight.

Full list of matches*

Men’s Royal Rumble match

Women’s Royal Rumble match

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship - Roman Reigns (c) vs. Kevin Owens

Raw Women’s Championship - Bianca Belair (c) vs. Alexa Bliss

Mountain Dew Pitch Black Match - Bray Wyatt vs. L.A. Knight

*Card subject to change.