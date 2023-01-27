Royal Rumble pool predictions: Questions for men’s rumble match in San Antonio

WWE returns to pay-per-view on Saturday with the 2023 Royal Rumble coming live from the Alamodome in San Antonio, TX. The event will begin at 8 p.m. ET and will stream live on Peacock.

One of the company’s annual marquee events of the year will be headlined by the two 30-person battle royals to determine who gets a title shot at Wrestlemania in April. As always with these events, you can win big on DraftKings Sportsbook with a $25,000 free-to-play pool available to everyone across the country! We’ll take a look at the 20 questions you’ll need to answer correctly about the men’s Royal Rumble match to win the prize and offer our predictions below.

Will Entrants #1 and #2 be from the same brand?

Same brand or Different brands

When will the #1 entrant be eliminated?

Before #4 is revealed

Between #4 and #17’s reveal

Between #18 and #30’s reveal

#1 is the winner

Who will enter first?

Omos or Braun Strowman

Omos will most likely get an early spot and present himself as an early obstacle for the rest of the field to overcome.

Who will enter first?

Gunther or Ricochet

I could see Gunther as the last entrant and being in the final four.

Who will have more eliminations?

Austin Theory or Bobby Lashley

Who, if anyone, will interfere in the Rumble?

Paul Heyman

Scarlett

MVP

JBL

Out of all the managers, Scarlett is the likeliest to help Karrion Kross.

Who will have the most eliminations?

Austin Theory

Bobby Lashley

Cody Rhodes

Omos

If Omos is eliminated, how many people will be involved in removing him from the ring?

Fewer than 7

7 or more

Will an eliminated participant re-enter the ring?

Yes or No

Will any participants wrestle while outside of the ring?

Yes or No

Which scenario will play out?

Dominik Mysterio eliminates Rey Mysterio

Rey Mysterio eliminates Dominik Mysterio

Neither Mysterio is involved in each other’s

I think Rey’s steadfast refusal to fight his son will carry over into the rumble and that will lead to someone eliminating him.

Will anyone have more than 7 individual eliminations in the Royal Rumble?

Yes or No

How many eliminations will be made by current free agents?

Three or more

Two or fewer

Will Roman Reigns or Kevin Owens participate in the Rumble?

Yes or No

Participants of a title match on the night of the Royal Rumble typically don’t double dip into the rumble matches themselves.

How many superstars will be in the ring at one time?

7 or fewer

8 or more

Will number 30 be a member of:

Raw

Smackdown

NXT

Free agent

See what I said about Gunther above

Will Cody Rhodes be the 30th entrant into the Rumble?

Yes or No

Rhodes will most likely enter a little bit earlier than that.

Of these two, who will be the last one standing?

Cody Rhodes or Seth “Freakin” Rollins

Will the match be won by a former Rumble winner?

Yes or No

Which entrant will win the Rumble?

1-17

18-25

26-28

29-30