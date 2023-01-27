How to watch WWE Smackdown via live stream, what to watch for January 27 episode

WWE Friday Night Smackdown returns to your screens tonight with a new episode coming live from Sames Auto Arena in Laredo, TX.

The WWE has officially touched down in the Lonestar State for Royal Rumble weekend and this will be the final show before Saturday’s extravaganza at the Alamodome in San Antonio. Tonight’s show should be a busy one as the company puts the finishing touches on the build.

How to watch Friday Night Smackdown

Date: Friday, January 27

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: Fox

Live stream: Fox Live or Fox Now App

What to watch for on Friday Night Smackdown

Just 24 hours before challenging Roman Reigns for the undisputed WWE Universal Championship, Kevin Owens will face one final obstacle from the Bloodline when going one-on-one with Solo Sikoa. KO has survived a bevy of attacks from the group in recent months and we’ll see if he can be the one to hand Sikoa his first loss on the main roster.

The Smackdown tag tournament continues tonight with a pair of semifinal matches. The team of Drew McIntyre and Sheamus will battle Hit Row and Imperium will take on Legado del Fantasma. We’ll see who inches a step closer to getting a shot at the Usos.

Also on tonight’s show, we’ll finally get Rey Mysterio going one-on-one with Karrion Kross. Kross has been goading and baiting Mysterio for the last few months and we’ll see who can gain the upperhand and establish some momentum heading into the rumble.