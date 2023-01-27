How to watch AEW Rampage via live stream, what to watch on January 27

AEW Rampage returns to your screens tonight with a new episode on TNT. This episode was taped following Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite from Rupp Arena in Lexington, KY, so as always, beware of spoilers.

The usual four matches are on tap for this show.

How to watch AEW Rampage

Date: Friday, January 27

Time: 10 p.m. ET

Network: TNT

Live stream: TNTdrama.com/watchtnt or the TNT app

What to watch on AEW Rampage

Tonight’s show will be highlighted by “Hangman” Adam Page going one-on-one with ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta in a non-title bout. Page is gearing up for his grudge match against Jon Moxley in Dayton, OH, next Wednesday and has promised that he will knock Mox out. Before he gets to the multi-time AEW world champ, he’ll try to get through his Blackpool Combat Club teammate in Yuta.

Also on the show, AEW Women’s World Champion Jamie Hayter will be in action when going face-to-face with Emi Sakura. The champ requested this match on Dynamite this past Wednesday. We’ll also see Powerhouse Hobbs in action as well as Jeff Jarrett, Satnam Singh, and Jay Lethal taking on the Best Friends.