NFL playoff odds: How 2023 NFC Championship round odds have moved this week

With just three more NFL games left to play before the long offseason begins, tons of action is being placed on the NFC Championship Game as the San Francisco 49ers travel to play the Philadelphia Eagles for a spot in the Super Bowl. Below is a look at where the betting markets have adjusted throughout the week on DraftKings Sportsbook.

49ers vs. Eagles

Opening point spread: Eagles -1.5

Opening point total: 45.5

Opening moneyline: Eagles -120, 49ers +100

Monday AM point spread: Eagles -2.5

Monday AM point total: 45.5

Monday AM moneyline: Eagles -140, 49ers +120

Friday AM point spread: Eagles -2.5

Friday AM point total: 46.5

Friday AM moneyline: Eagles -145, 49ers +125

There hasn’t been a ton of movement in any of the three main betting types, and the highlight came on Tuesday morning when the Eagles moved to 3-point favorites. If you want to bet the Eagles on the point spread, it doesn’t hurt to do that now when you can get them under a field goal. However, if you’re a 49ers backer, wait to see if you can get them at +3 again by checking odds frequently, and jump on it quick because that number is unlikely to be available for very long.

As for the over/under that moved up a point this week, the important number to watch for is 47, which is a total that plenty of games land on. If you want to take the over, bet it before this total gets to 47. If you want the under, wait and hope for it to hit 47. It may never happen, but getting this extra half-point could be very valuable.