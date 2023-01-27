NFL playoff odds: How 2023 AFC Championship round odds have moved this week

The Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs will close out what should be a fantastic conference championship Sunday and with just a few games remaining in the NFL season, bettors are getting aggressive in the betting markets. Below is a look at what the lines have been doing on DraftKings Sportsbook throughout the week.

Bengals vs. Chiefs odds movement

Opening point spread: Chiefs -3

Opening point total: 51.5

Opening moneyline: Chiefs -145, Bengals +125

Monday AM point spread: Chiefs -1

Monday AM point total: 47.5

Monday AM moneyline: Chiefs -115, Bengals -105

Friday AM point spread: Chiefs -1

Friday AM point total: 48

Friday AM moneyline: Chiefs -115, Bengals -105

It’s been fascinating to watch the line movement throughout the week as the spread opened with the Chiefs It was surprising to see the Chiefs open as a field goal favorite considering the injury to Patrick Mahomes. That number was available for less than 10 minutes, and the line swung all the way over to favoring the Bengals the next day. Cincinnati got to as high as 2.5-point favorites this week before Kansas City reclaimed the role as the favored team.

As for the over/under, this number has gone down significantly throughout the week. Whoever got in with the under 51.5 has to be thrilled with that situation to get it above the key number 51 because that was available for less than a minute. It will never get that high again and at 48, the closest key number is 47, however it’s unlikely this total will drop much lower considering all indications show Mahomes is healthy enough to be close to his usual self.