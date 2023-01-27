Pick on the total for Buffalo-Kent State on January 27

The Kent State Golden Flashes enter Friday’s game at home against the Buffalo Bulls tied for first place in the MAC standings and looking to reclaim the conference’s top spot.

Buffalo Bulls vs. Kent State Golden Flashes (-11, 152)

Kent State is coming off of an 86-76 loss on Tuesday against Northern Illinois, which is the most points they have allowed all season as they had not surrendered more than 74 points in a game all season prior to Tuesday.

Even after the Tuesday outlier in which Northern Illinois shot 13-of-28 from 3-point range, Kent State ranks 22nd in the country in points allowed on a per possession basis and 12th in turnovers forced on a per possession basis at home.

Kent State has been able to maintain a moderate tempo, ranking 149th nationally in possessions per game, thanks to their ability to generate takeaways with guard Malique Jacobs second among qualifying Division I players in steals with 2.9.

The Bulls play at one of the fastest paces in America, ranking third in the country in total possessions per game, but waste a lot of these possessions, ranking 265th in the country in percentage of possessions that end in a turnover.

The Bulls has faced three other defenses that rank in the top 80 in points allowed on a per possession basis: James Madison, Connecticut, and Drake. In those games, Buffalo scored 62, 64, and 72 points respectively.

Despite 11 of the 12 teams in the MAC averaging over 70.4 points per game, Kent State has allowed 66 points or fewer in five of their last six conference games and 10 of their last 12 games overall and will tie down the uptempo Bulls on Friday.

The Play: Buffalo vs. Kent State Under 152

