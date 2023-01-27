Maple Leafs C Auston Matthews to miss at least three weeks with knee sprain

Toronto Maple Leafs C Auston Matthews will miss at least three weeks due to a knee sprain. Matthews is expected to miss the NHL All-Star Game for the Atlantic Division. A replacement for Matthews has yet to be announced. Matthews had missed a few games with an undisclosed injury before returning to the lineup. The reigning NHL MVP has had a rough season after scoring 60 goals in 2021-22.
