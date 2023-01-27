 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Maple Leafs C Auston Matthews to miss at least three weeks with knee sprain

Toronto will be without its top-line center for almost a month.

By Benjamin Zweiman Updated
Auston Matthews of the Toronto Maple Leafs waits for a faceoff against the New York Rangers during an NHL game at Scotiabank Arena on January 25, 2023 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The Maple Leafs defeated the Rangers 3-2 in overtime. Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images

Toronto Maple Leafs C Auston Matthews will miss at least three weeks due to a knee sprain. Matthews is expected to miss the NHL All-Star Game for the Atlantic Division. A replacement for Matthews has yet to be announced. Matthews had missed a few games with an undisclosed injury before returning to the lineup. The reigning NHL MVP has had a rough season after scoring 60 goals in 2021-22.

More From DraftKings Nation