‘The Last of Us’ already renewed for second season on HBO Max

‘The Last of Us’ has taken the TV space by storm with the first two episodes of the series airing the past few weeks on HBO Max. With the positive reception from the series already resonating, HBO wasted no time getting the series renewed for a season season.

The series stars Pedro Pascal as Joel and Bella Ramsey as Ellie in the Video Game adaptation. ‘The Last of Us’ is a story about a man protecting a 14-year-old girl who could be the key to ending a world-wide pandemic that turns humans into zombie spores. The third episode of the first season is set to air on HBO Max on Sunday at 9 p.m. ET. It also stars Anna Torv, Gabriel Luna, Nick Offerman, Murray Bartlett and Melanie Lynskey.

You can tell this is lining up to be HBO’s next big series. ‘Succession’ returns with Season 4 in March shortly after the first season of Last of Us ends. After Succession is done airing, HBO Max will need another series to sort of take the reins. Last of Us feels like the natural fit with mixed feelings about House of Dragons, the Game of Thrones prequel series that recently aired its first season.