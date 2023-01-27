NFL SAME GAME PARLAY: DraftKings Sportsbook Cheat Sheet for Bengals vs. Chiefs

We have created a four-leg Same Game Parlay on DraftKings Sportsbook for Sunday’s AFC Championship. The odds as of 1:30 p.m. ET Friday are +320, subject to change.

Here is the Same Game Parlay:

Let’s walk through each of the legs!

Joe Burrow 2+ Passing Touchdowns

Big time players step up in big time games.

That could be the one-liner to describe Joe Burrow’s career up to this point. Some guys let nerves get the best of them in clutch situations, others live for it. Burrow is certainly the latter, and he has proved it once again this postseason.

He has racked up two-plus passing touchdowns in five of his last seven games, and we expect that to be the case again on Sunday.

Ja’Marr Chase Over 69.5 Receiving Yards

We were tempted to take Chase to score — he has found the end zone in five of his last six games — but opted for the safer route with his yards. Cincy’s WR1 is just like his quarterback in the sense that they both step up in the playoffs.

Burrow and Chase tore apart the Bills’ secondary last week, and we expect a similar result in the AFC Championship. The LSU product has racked up 70-plus receiving yards in seven of his last nine contests, finishing the season on a strong note.

In two career games vs. Kansas City, Chase has combined for 18 catches, 363 yards and two touchdowns. He has the Chiefs’ number, and that should be the case once again this time around.

Patrick Mahomes Under 324.5 Passing Yards

There’s always a chance Mahomes pulls off an all-time performance on one ankle Sunday. We just don’t think it’s in the cards for him this time.

Hitting 325 passing yards is a tough feat for any quarterback, but it’s virtually impossible for a hobbled one. Mahomes has actually gone WELL under this total in three of his last four games.

Kansas City will likely have to rely on the running game more than they’re used to on Sunday. Mahomes could still end up having a great game, but 325 passing yards seems a bit unrealistic considering the circumstances.

Bengals +6.5

Joe Burrow has Kansas City’s number. It’s as simple as that.

The Bengals are 3-0 in this head-to-head matchup with Burrow under center, including a 27-24 victory in last year’s AFC Championship. As one would expect, the public knows this and is betting accordingly.

As you can see in the image above — which was taken at 1 p.m. ET on Friday — roughly 75% of bettors are rolling with the Bengals to cover +1.5.

We decided to play it safer than that, buying five more points to give Cincinnati a solid cushion. While Kansas City may end up winning this game, we’d be pretty surprised if it’s by more than six points.

Same Game Parlay Record

For full transparency, Jeff and Chirag are keeping track of their Same Game Parlay results. Check out the full breakdown below.

