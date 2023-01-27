This article originally appeared on Lucky Trader: DraftKings Reignmakers | Conference Championship Market Report

Have you been unable to keep up with the DraftKings Reignmakers marketplace? Lucky Trader’s Hunter Langille catches you up on all the latest risers and fallers ahead of the Conference Championships.

Top Risers: CORE Tier

Joe Burrow (+$10.90, 54%)

Jalen Hurts (+$4.49, 47%)

Ja’Marr Chase (+$3.50, 39%)

Joe Mixon (+$2.71, 43%)

Travis Kelce (+$2.59, 17%)

Top Fallers: CORE Tier

Brock Purdy (-$11.89, 30%)

Jerick McKinnon (-$7.05, 47%)

Christian McCaffrey (-$2.20, 19%)

Isiah Pacheco (-$1.06, 21%)

Deebo Samuel (-$0.97, 20%)

Observations: Risers

Burrow leads the way this week with a 54% increase on the floor price of his CORE cards. Burrow looks poised to be the highest-rostered card in Reignmakers this weekend, as he and Purdy are the only non-SuperStar options at the position. Unlike Patrick Mahomes and Hurts, Burrow can be played with McCaffrey, who stands above the rest at the running back position.

Hurts has seen his CORE price increase 47% prior to the Eagles’ matchup with the tough San Francisco defense. With question marks surrounding the status of Mahomes’ mobility following his high ankle sprain last week, Reignmakers players seem to prefer Hurts as their SuperStar quarterback.

Chase is the obvious stacking partner with what should be an incredibly popular Burrow, and he’s thus seen a 39% increase this week. Chase deserves the top spot at the position, however, at the time of writing, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd CORE cards can be bought for $3.25 and $1.95, respectively.

Mixon stands out as the top non-SuperStar running back this week and has deservedly seen a 43% floor price increase. Mixon looks like the obvious running back option for anyone choosing to roster Mahomes or Hurts as their SuperStar this week.

Coming off a 14-98-2 line in the Chiefs’ win vs. the Jaguars on Saturday, Kelce rounds out the “Risers” with a 17% increase in his CORE cards. It’s worth noting Kelce had his worst game of the season earlier this year vs. Cincinnati, however, I don’t think that should matter this week in what looks to be an excellent spot for the veteran tight end.

Observations: Fallers

Crashing back down after his monster game vs. Seattle in the Wild Card round, Purdy has seen his CORE price decrease by 30%. As is the case with Purdy every week, his two sets of CORE cards available allow for major fluctuations in price compared to other players.

McKinnon will look to return to his touchdown-scoring ways in a matchup with the Bengals after registering the most disappointing fantasy performance last week. If Mahomes’ mobility is limited at all this weekend, McKinnon could benefit from some quick check-downs.

McCaffrey has seen his floor price decrease 19% despite being the top option at the running back position. His status as a SuperStar and uncertainty surrounding his calf injury appears to be what is knocking down what is otherwise a favorable spot on paper. There is still time for McCaffrey’s price to rise if and when he ditches the questionable tag.

Pacheco’s price has slightly dipped, as Kansas City’s running back has yet to flash any sort of upside in the regular or postseason. Needing to score more than once on the ground to return value, Pacheco looks to be getting ignored by Reignmakers players in favor of higher-upside options.

Samuel has seen a slight decrease, most likely due to uncertainty surrounding his ankle injury. In the likely event that Deebo suits up, he draws a tough matchup against the Eagles’ stout secondary, however, his exceptional after-the-catch ability could make the 49ers wideout a sneaky buy-low option this week.

The DraftKings Marketplace is currently only available in the United States and Canada.

You must be 18+* located in any of the 50 US states or Canada to buy and sell NFTs on DraftKings Marketplace.

*Must be 19+ in Alabama and Nebraska.

*Must be 21+ in Iowa, Louisiana and Massachusetts.

Additional requirements for accessing:

You must have a verified DraftKings account.

You must agree to our DraftKings Marketplace Terms of Use and DraftKings Marketplace Privacy Policy before transacting on DraftKings Marketplace.

Searching for more information on the DraftKings Marketplace? Visit the DKNation info page.

Marketplace & Daily Fantasy Sports age and eligibility restrictions apply. Reignmakers contests not available in CT, HI, ID, LA (select parishes), MT, NV, PA, WA, and CA-ONT. See marketplace.draftkings.com or draftkings.com for details.

For more details and FAQs, please reference our About page or help center with FAQs!