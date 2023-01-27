Have Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina played before? Who leads the series?

The 2023 Australian Open comes to a close this weekend with the women’s and men’s singles finals. The men wrap up on Sunday while the women close things out the morning before. The women’s singles championship will be decided Saturday morning at 3:30 a.m. ET when No. 5 seed Aryna Sabalenka and No. 22 seed Elena Rybakina face off inside Rod Laver Arena. The match will air on ESPN and WatchESPN.

Sabalenka and Rybakina have met in three matches prior to this year’s Australian Open. Rybakina has won all three matches to date, including one Grand Slam and two hard court matches.

They first met in the quarterfinals of the 2019 Wuhan Open, which is a hard court tournament. Sabalenka was the No. 9 seed of the tournament while Rybakina received a wild card entry. Sabalenka won in three sets, 6-3, 1-6, 6-1, en route to winning the tournament.

Their second meeting came two years later in the quarterfinals of the 2021 Abu Dhabi Tennis Open, also on a hard court. Sabalenka entered the tournament as the No. 4 seed while Rybakina was the No. 6 seed. The match again went three sets with Sabalenka winning 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 en route to winning the tournament.

Their most recent meeting was in the Round of 16 at Wimbledon on grass in 2021. Sabalenka was the No. 2 seed while Rybakina was the No. 18 seed. Sabalenka won 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 and reached the semifinals before losing in three sets to Karolína Plíšková.

Sabalenka comes into their fourth career match as the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. She is -130 while Rybakina is +105.