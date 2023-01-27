Joe Burrow reveals who he plays as in Super Smash Bros.

Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow answers a lot of questions from reporters. He’s prepping for the AFC Championship game against the Kansas City Chiefs, his second straight trip to the title game. Burrow advanced to the Super Bowl last season and is looking to do so again. When asked what he does prior to football games, Burrow responded by saying he plays Super Smash Bros. on the Saturday flights during road games.

Now comes the important information. Burrow revealed that he plays Ness as his main character in Smash. Assuming this is Super Smash Bros. 64, the original game, then this is an OK pick by Burrow. If he had said his main character is Kirby or Jigglypuff or Pikachu, then we’d have some issues.

We wonder who is playing with Burrow and who they are picking. Which Super Smash Bros. characters do you think the rest of the Bengals gang pick? Check out the full interview from Burrow below: