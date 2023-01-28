USMNT vs. Colombia: Picks, predictions, how to watch international friendly

The USMNT will look to rebound from a loss to Serbia on Wednesday as they face off against Colombia in their second and final match of the January camp. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday and can be seen on TNT or via livestream on Peacock.

Let’s take a closer look at Saturday’s match, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

USMNT v. Serbia

Date: Saturday, January 28

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT

Live stream: Peacock

Odds, picks & predictions

USA: +145

Draw: +230

Colombia: +195

Moneyline pick: Colombia +195

It’s tough to accurately make a pick between these two sides, as both teams will be relying on younger and less experienced players here. We got to see a glimpse of how the USMNT looks on Wednesday, as FC Cincinnati striker Brandon Vazquez got the Americans’ lone goal in the 2-1 loss to Serbia. Interim coach Anthony Hudson is expected to switch up the starting lineup for Saturday’s match, handing out more international debuts to young players who haven’t seen the field in a USA kit yet.

Colombia has historically dominated the USA, with a record of 14-3-3 against the Americans through the years, with USA’s last win coming in 2005. The Colombian side hasn’t played a match since November as they missed out on qualifying for the World Cup for the first time since 2010. Results don’t hold a lot of weight during the January camp, which is traditionally reserved for younger players getting a chance to show their stuff on the international level.

After the 2-1 loss to Serbia, I’m expecting the Americans to struggle against a more formidable opponent like Colombia, even if they’ll also be featuring players who are less experienced on the international stage. Take Colombia to get the win.