USMNT vs. Colombia live stream: How to watch international friendly via live stream

The USMNT will play the second of two January friendlies on Saturday evening, this time against CONMEBOL side Colombia. The Americans will stay in California, but will be hosting this one down the road at Dignity Health Sports Park after their 2-1 loss to Serbia at BMO Stadium on Wednesday night. Kickoff for this one is set for 7:30 p.m. ET with a broadcast on TNT and a livestream on Peacock.

USA vs. Colombia

Date: Saturday, January 28

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Channel: TNT

Livestream: Peacock

The USA played their first match since the World Cup on Wednesday night, which resulted in a 2-1 loss to Serbia. FC Cincinnati’s Brandon Vazquez got the Americans’ lone goal in the first half, but were unable to find an equalizer after the Serbians notched a goal on both sides of the halftime whistle.

Interim coach Anthony Hudson fielded a mostly inexperienced lineup for Wednesday’s match, as is traditional in these friendlies that take place during January camp. Eight players saw their international debut for the Americans, and we’ll expect to see several more get their first cap against Colombia. While there isn’t a whole lot of weight placed on results in these types of friendlies, USA will still be shooting for their first win of 2023 as plenty of players vie for playing time with the national team in the future.

Colombia will have several MLS players on their roster, most notably Chicho Arango (LAFC), Cucho Hernandez (Columbus Crew), and Santiago Moreno (Portland Timbers). Colombia has historically had USA’s number, boasting a 14-3-3 record over the years as the Americans haven’t been able to get a win over their South American opponents since 2005. Saturday’s matchup will mark the Colombians’ first contest in over two months as they failed to qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.