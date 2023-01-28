Australian Open live stream: How to watch men’s finals on Saturday, January 28

The Australian Open men’s final is set, and No. 4 Novak Djokovic will go for his 10th title in Melbourne and 22nd overall, while No. 3 Stefanos Tsitsipas will attempt to grab his first career Grand Slam. The two faced off in the 2021 French Open finals, in which Djokovic came back from an early two-set deficit to win.

Given the time difference, the final will air at 3:30 a.m. ET in the United States. ESPN and ESPN Deportes will air the final live early Sunday. Additionally, ESPN2 will re-air the match at 9 a.m. that morning.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out the ESPN coverage, you can stream it all across WatchESPN or the ESPN app. Some will be available with a cable subscription and some will require you subscribe to ESPN+ on the ESPN website, where you can get a monthly subscription for $5.99, or get the ESPN/Disney/Hulu bundle for $13.99 per month. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the match.