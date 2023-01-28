 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Australian Open live stream: How to watch men’s finals on Saturday, January 28

The Australian Open men’s tournament wraps up on Saturday. We break down who is playing in the men’s final and how to watch on ESPN.

By grace.mcdermott

2023 Australian Open - Day 12 Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

The Australian Open men’s final is set, and No. 4 Novak Djokovic will go for his 10th title in Melbourne and 22nd overall, while No. 3 Stefanos Tsitsipas will attempt to grab his first career Grand Slam. The two faced off in the 2021 French Open finals, in which Djokovic came back from an early two-set deficit to win.

Given the time difference, the final will air at 3:30 a.m. ET in the United States. ESPN and ESPN Deportes will air the final live early Sunday. Additionally, ESPN2 will re-air the match at 9 a.m. that morning.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out the ESPN coverage, you can stream it all across WatchESPN or the ESPN app. Some will be available with a cable subscription and some will require you subscribe to ESPN+ on the ESPN website, where you can get a monthly subscription for $5.99, or get the ESPN/Disney/Hulu bundle for $13.99 per month. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the match.

