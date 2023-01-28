Australian Open schedule: Start time for men’s finals between Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas

No. 4 Novak Djokovic takes on No. 3 Stefanos Tsitsipas in the Australian Open final on Sunday, January 29. The men’s final gets underway overnight thanks to the time difference. It will air at 3:30 a.m. ET on ESPN. For those in America that don’t want to watch the match live in the middle of the night, ESPN2 will re-air the match at 9 a.m. on Sunday morning.

Djokovic beat unseeded American Tommy Paul in straight sets to advance out of the semifinals. He will be going for his 10th Australian Open title and his 22nd Grand Slam. Tsitsipas has not yet won a Grand Slam at the age of 24, and overcame No. 18 Karen Khachanov in the semifinals to reach Sunday’s match.

The two faced off in the French Open finals in 2021 and Djokovic beat Tsitsipas in a massive comeback, winning in five after Tsitsipas took the first two sets. Djokovic’s odds to win are set at -475, with Tsitsipas at +370 at DraftKings Sportsbook.