How much prize money to winner of 2023 Australian Open men’s tournament

The 2023 Australian Open wraps up the men’s tournament this weekend with the doubles final on Saturday morning at 5 a.m. ET and the singles final on Sunday at 3:30 a.m. ET. The doubles final will air on ESPN+ and the singles final will air on ESPN.

The men’s singles’ final will feature No. 3 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas taking on No. 4 seed Novak Djokovic. Djokovic is a -475 favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook while Tsitsipas is +350. Djokovic is playing for his tenth title, and fourth in five years. Tsitsipas is making his first appearance in this final, with his only career Grand Slam final appearance at the 2021 French Open.

The men’s doubles’ final will feature Rinky Hijikata and Jason Kubler taking on Hugo Nys and Jan Zielinski. Nys and Zielinski are -140 favorites while Hijikata and Kubler are +110 underdogs.

Singles players

Winner: $2,975,000

Runner-Up: $1,625,000

Semifinalist: $925,000

Quarterfinalist: $555,250

Round of 16: $338,250

Round of 32: $227,925

Round of 64: $158,850

Round of 128: $106,250

Doubles teams

Winner: $695,000

Runner-Up: $370,000

Semifinalist: $210,000

Quarterfinalist: $116,500

Round of 16: $67,250

Round of 32: $46,500

Round of 64: $30,975