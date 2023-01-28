How much prize money to winner of 2023 Australian Open men’s tournament

The 2023 Australian Open wraps up the men’s tournament this weekend with the doubles final on Saturday morning at 5 a.m. ET and the singles final on Sunday at 3:30 a.m. ET. The doubles final will air on ESPN+ and the singles final will air on ESPN.
The men’s singles’ final will feature No. 3 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas taking on No. 4 seed Novak Djokovic. Djokovic is a -475 favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook while Tsitsipas is +350. Djokovic is playing for his tenth title, and fourth in five years. Tsitsipas is making his first appearance in this final, with his only career Grand Slam final appearance at the 2021 French Open.
The men’s doubles’ final will feature Rinky Hijikata and Jason Kubler taking on Hugo Nys and Jan Zielinski. Nys and Zielinski are -140 favorites while Hijikata and Kubler are +110 underdogs.
Singles players
Winner: $2,975,000
Runner-Up: $1,625,000
Semifinalist: $925,000
Quarterfinalist: $555,250
Round of 16: $338,250
Round of 32: $227,925
Round of 64: $158,850
Round of 128: $106,250
Doubles teams
Winner: $695,000
Runner-Up: $370,000
Semifinalist: $210,000
Quarterfinalist: $116,500
Round of 16: $67,250
Round of 32: $46,500
Round of 64: $30,975