Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Saturday, January 28

We’ve got 11 games on Saturday’s NBA slate, which gives bettors plenty of options when it comes to player props. Here’s a few we like for the day’s games, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Jayson Tatum over 30.5 points vs. Lakers (-125)

Despite a bit of a lull entering the new year, Tatum is finding his form again as a scorer. He dropped 51 points in a big win over the Hornets, and has gone over this line in eight of his last 10 games. Tatum has historically performed well against the Lakers, shooting 53.4% from the floor and 52.7% from deep in 11 career games against Boston’s rivals. He should have another big showing in primetime Saturday.

Paul George over 5.5 assists vs. Hawks (-135)

George has gone over this line twice in the last four games, and he’s hitting at least four assists per contest in that span. This is set to be a high-scoring contest, and the Hawks are 25th in opponent assists allowed in the last five games. Back George, who has taken on a more creative role in this offense, to dish at least six dimes Saturday.

Spencer Dinwiddie over 2.5 3-pointers vs. Jazz (-130)

Dinwiddie is going to have a bigger role in this game with Luka Doncic sidelined, but the guard has been hot from deep all season. He’s shooting 40.7% from behind the arc and has gone over this line in four of the last five games. Back Dinwiddie to keep this scoring up against the Jazz, even though Utah defends the perimeter particularly well.