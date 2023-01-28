NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Saturday, January 28

We’ve got nine games on the main DFS slate for Saturday in the NBA, which makes value plays easier to find. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Daniel Gafford, Washington Wizards, $4,700

Gafford has been on a tear recently and played big minutes in Washington’s last game against the Rockets. Kristaps Porzingis is listed as doubtful, which means Gafford once again is in line for a heavy workload. The forward has a tougher matchup against the Pelicans, but is in good form and should get enough minutes to deliver at this price.

Patrick Williams, Chicago Bulls, $4,800

Williams has been off a bit in the last two contests after some massive performances against the Pistons and Hawks. He gets a decent matchup with Orlando on the second night of a back-to-back set. If Williams can get more involved on the glass, he’ll be an excellent addition to DFS lineups at this price point.

Alec Burks, Detroit Pistons, $4,500

The Pistons have largely become irrelevant this season but Burks just dropped 35.8 DKFP on the Nets and now gets a bad Rockets team Saturday. Burks should be in line for big minutes again with Detroit’s backcourt injuries, and this matchup is simply too good to pass up. The Pistons guard might be the best value play of this slate.