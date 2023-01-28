Pick against the spread, over/under for Kings vs. Timberwolves on Saturday

The Minnesota Timberwolves (26-25) will host the Sacramento Kings (27-20) on Saturday, January 28 at 8 p.m ET. The Kings sit at third in the West standings, three games behind the Grizzlies, and lost to the Raptors on Wednesday. The T-Wolves are on a two-game winning streak after beating the Pelicans and the Grizzlies.

Taurean Prince and Karl-Anthony Towns are both out for Minnesota, but the Kings are a healthy bunch.

The Kings are 1.5-point road favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 238.

Kings vs. Timberwolves, 8 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Timberwolves +1.5

The Kings don’t do as well on the road as they do at home, and their defensive weakness will let Minnesota make it a contest. The Timberwolves have covered the spread in four of their last five games and as they begin this two-game stretch against Sacramento, they’ll make a statement to start.

Over/Under: Over 238

The Kings bring the NBA’s highest-scoring offense to the table, putting up 119.7 points per game. Their defense hasn’t been particularly strong this year, as they allow opponents 116.6 points per game and the Timberwolves put up 115.2 points per night. With two top scoring offenses going head to head, I’ll take the over here.