Pick against the spread, over/under for Nuggets vs. 76ers on Saturday

The Denver Nuggets (34-15) will hope to get back to winning ways when they meet the Philadelphia 76ers (31-16) in the first game of Saturday’s slate. The Nuggets sit atop the West but have lost two of their last three games. The 76ers enter this matchup on a six-game winning streak.

The Nuggets have a loaded injury report. Nikola Jokic and Kentavious-Caldwell Pope are probable, while Bruce Brown, Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. are all questionable. The 76ers have listed Joel Embiid as questionable with lingering foot soreness.

The 76ers are 3.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is 231.5.

Nuggets vs. 76ers, 3 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: 76ers -3.5

The line suggests at least one of Murray and Porter Jr. won’t play, while Embiid is likely to suit up. That gives the 76ers the bigger edge on the perimeter, assuming Embiid can contain Jokic down low. Philadelphia is the hotter team at the moment and has covered the spread in three of their last four wins. The Nuggets are 10-13 ATS on the road and given their potential injury troubles, it seems wiser to back Philly.

Over/Under: Under 231.5

The 76ers are in the top 10 in scoring over the last five games, but Denver has been a top-5 defensive unit in points per game allowed during that span. The Nuggets haven’t been doing much scoring themselves and could be missing several offensive stars this afternoon. The 76ers are 2-3 to the under in their last five, while the Nuggets are 4-1 to the under. With a high total, the under is the safer play Saturday.