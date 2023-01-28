Pick against the spread, over/under for Knicks vs. Nets on Saturday

The New York Knicks (27-23) are looking to remain in the thick of the East playoff picture when they meet their crosstown rivals Brooklyn Nets (29-19) Saturday evening. The Knicks have won their last two games, while the Nets enter this matchup on a two-game skid.

The Knicks are intact on the injury front outside of Mitchell Robinson being out indefinitely with a thumb issue. The Nets are unlikely to have T.J. Warren for this matchup, while Ben Simmons is listed as questionable with knee soreness. Kevin Durant remains out for Brooklyn.

The Nets are 1.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The total sits at 223.

Knicks vs. Nets, 5:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Knicks +1.5

Since Durant’s injury, the Nets are 3-5 ATS. However, they’ve lost six of those games. This is closer to a pick ‘em, which makes the Knicks are more appealing play given their recent form. New York bounced back nicely from a four-game skid with wins over the Cavaliers and Celtics. They seem primed to snap an eight-game losing streak to the Nets in this rivalry matchup. With Durant still out, the Knicks are the play.

Over/Under: Over 223

Both teams rank in the middle of the league defensively over the last eight games when it comes to point allowed per contest, which coincides with Durant’s injury. This has helped when it comes to overs on the total. The Knicks are 4-3-1 to the over in their last eight, while the Nets are 3-4-1 to the over. This game looks to be close, which bodes well for the total going over given the lackluster defensive metics of both groups.