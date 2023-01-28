Pick against the spread, over/under for Clippers vs. Hawks on Saturday

The Los Angeles Clippers (27-24) will look to keep their winning streak going when they face the Atlanta Hawks (25-24) Saturday. The Clippers have won their last four, while the Hawks are 6-2 in their last eight games.

John Wall is still out for the Clippers with an abdominal injury but these teams appear to finally be getting healthy. No other key players are on the injury report at this time.

This game is officially listed as a pick ‘em at DraftKings Sportsbook, although the Clippers are slight favorites on the moneyline at -115 while the Hawks sit at -105. The total is set at 233.

Clippers vs. Hawks, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Clippers pick ‘em

LA is the hotter team at the moment and will have the two best players on the floor in Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. The Hawks are starting to find their rhythm but they are still just 13-10 at home this season. The Clippers have started to look like the team they were predicted to be entering the season and they should be able to down the Hawks here.

Over/Under: Over 233

These are two of the top scoring teams in the league over the last five games, with the Hawks ranking second in points per game and the Clippers ranking third. Furthermore, Atlanta is 27th in points allowed over the same span. The Clippers just outside the top 10 defensively but the Hawks know they have to keep scoring to have a chance at a win. The over is the play here.