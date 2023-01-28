Pick against the spread, over/under for Lakers vs. Celtics on Saturday

The Los Angeles Lakers (23-26) will head east to face the Boston Celtics (35-15) on Saturday, January 28 at 8:30 p.m. ET. The Celtics sit comfortably atop the East despite an overtime loss against the Knicks on Thursday, their third straight setback. The Lakers look to climb out of the crowded bottom half of the West standings. Los Angeles beat the Spurs in its latest appearance.

LeBron James is questionable for the matchup with an ankle injury, but Anthony Davis is finally back after missing 20 games. He played against the Spurs and is listed as probable. Lonnie Walker and Austin Reaves are both out. Marcus Smart remains out on the Celtics’ side, as does Danilo Gallinari.

The Celtics are 8.5-point home favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 233.

Lakers vs. Celtics, 8:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Lakers +8.5

The Celtics have hit a bit of a skid, losing their last three including dropping their latest game in TD Garden. Though James being listed as questionable may be a cause for concern, the return of Davis to the Lakers has been a huge boost. LA needs to start winning some of these tougher matchups as it attempts to get in a position for the playoffs and with a spread this wide, I’ll take the Lakers to cover.

Over/Under: Over 233

The Lakers are averaging 116 points per night and have a very weak defense, allowing opponents to put up an average of 118. The Celtics are averaging 117.6 per game, and while their defense is stronger, the over is still the safer choice in this matchup.