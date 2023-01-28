Pick against the spread, over/under for Raptors vs. Trail Blazers on Saturday

The Toronto Raptors (22-28) have a quick turnaround after a loss Friday with a contest Saturday evening against the Portland Trail Blazers (23-25). The Raptors have lost four of their last six games, while the Blazers are on a two-game winning streak.

OG Anunoby suffered a wrist injury Friday and his status for Saturday’s game is uncertain. Jusuf Nurkic and Josh Hart are both questionable for Portland.

The Trail Blazers are 5-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is 232.5.

Raptors vs. Trail Blazers, 10 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Blazers -5

Anunoby’s status aside, the Raptors have been underwhelming this entire season and could punt this game entirely on the second night of a back-to-back. Toronto is 7-16 on the road, while Portland is 13-10 at home and on a winning streak. The Blazers are 10-6 ATS as a home favorite and 14-9 ATS at home this season. Take them to win and cover Saturday.

Over/Under: Under 232.5

These teams have actually both been solid offensively of late. The Raptors are 11th in points per game over the last five contests, while the Blazers rank ninth in the same span. However, Toronto has gone under in two of its last four games. Portland has gone over in the last two games, but is under in three of the last five and seven of the last 12 contests. With the Raptors experiencing more fatigue here, the under is the move on a relatively higher number.