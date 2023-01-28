How much will the winner of the Farmers Insurance Open receive in 2023

The Farmers Insurance Open is one of the most favored events on the PGA TOUR of the players, especially those that grew up in Southern California on the municipal course that is the exception rather than the rule when it comes to government-owned golf tracks.

But it’s also a terrific event for football fans, as the finish is on a Saturday which allows players to still watch the NFL Championship Games wherever they’d like. Most players hope to be busy on Sundays, so the last week in January is a special treat. A total of $8.7 million is on offer in San Diego this week, which means the standard 18% to the winner is worth a cool $1,566,000.

But there are plenty of other perks as well: 500 FedEx Cup points, 46.9 Official World Golf Ranking points based on the strength of this field, and a full Tour exemption through the end of the 2025 season. But if Jon Rahm takes down the trophy, who is currently alone in second place at -10 entering the final round, he’s got plenty of all of the above already.

If the winner is not Rahm, they will also receive berths into the 2023 Masters, PGA Championship and the 2024 Sentry Tournament of Champions. The 2017 Farmers Insurance Open winner has had those since his 2021 US Open victory.

Here’s the complete prize money breakdown for the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open from Torrey Pines in La Jolla, California: