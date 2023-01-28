 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How much will the winner of the Farmers Insurance Open receive in 2023

We take a look at the purse and winners share for the Farmers Insurance Open, taking place in San Diego, California in 2023.

By DKNation Staff
Jon Rahm of Spain reacts after a putt on the 16th green of the South Course during the third round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course on January 27, 2023 in La Jolla, California. Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

The Farmers Insurance Open is one of the most favored events on the PGA TOUR of the players, especially those that grew up in Southern California on the municipal course that is the exception rather than the rule when it comes to government-owned golf tracks.

But it’s also a terrific event for football fans, as the finish is on a Saturday which allows players to still watch the NFL Championship Games wherever they’d like. Most players hope to be busy on Sundays, so the last week in January is a special treat. A total of $8.7 million is on offer in San Diego this week, which means the standard 18% to the winner is worth a cool $1,566,000.

But there are plenty of other perks as well: 500 FedEx Cup points, 46.9 Official World Golf Ranking points based on the strength of this field, and a full Tour exemption through the end of the 2025 season. But if Jon Rahm takes down the trophy, who is currently alone in second place at -10 entering the final round, he’s got plenty of all of the above already.

If the winner is not Rahm, they will also receive berths into the 2023 Masters, PGA Championship and the 2024 Sentry Tournament of Champions. The 2017 Farmers Insurance Open winner has had those since his 2021 US Open victory.

Here’s the complete prize money breakdown for the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open from Torrey Pines in La Jolla, California:

2023 Farmers Insurance Open Prize Money

Total Prize Money $8,700,000
1st $1,566,000
2nd $948,300
3rd $529,830
4th $426,300
5th $356,700
6th $315,375
7th $293,625
8th $271,875
9th $254,475
10th $237,075
11th $219,675
12th $202,275
13th $184,875
14th $167,475
15th $158,775
16th $150,075
17th $141,375
18th $132,675
19th $123,975
20th $115,275
21st $106,575
22nd $97,875
23rd $90,915
24th $83,955
25th $76,995
26th $70,035
27th $67,425
28th $64,815
29th $62,205
30th $59,595
31st $56,985
32nd $54,375
33rd $51,765
34th $49,590
35th $47,415
36th $45,240
37th $43,065
38th $41,325
39th $39,585
40th $37,845
41st $36,105
42nd $34,365
43rd $32,625
44th $30,885
45th $29,145
46th $27,405
47th $25,665
48th $24,273
49th $23,055
50th $22,359
51st $21,837
52nd $21,315
53rd $20,967
54th $20,619
55th $20,445
56th $20,271
57th $20,097
58th $19,923
59th $19,749
60th $19,575
61st $19,401
62nd $19,227
63rd $19,053
64th $18,879
65th $18,705

