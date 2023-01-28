Alexis Rocha vs. Anthony Young fight time, live stream, more for Welterweight bout

Alexis Rocha and Anthony Young will meet in the ring on Saturday, Jan. 28 for the WBO NABO welterweight title. The fight will take place at YouTube Theater in Inglewood, Ca, and begin at 8: 00 p.m. ET. The two fighters will headline a six-bout card that features a WBA international lightweight title.

How to watch Alexis Rocha vs. Anthony Young

The ring walk for the main event is expected to begin around 11:00 p.m. ET.

The six-bout event will be available to stream on DAZN.

Fighter history

Rocha (21-1) will headline his first major card as a professional, and he will have a chance to win a title. The 25-year-old southpaw has won five straight bouts dating back to June 2021. He rebounded after losing his first career bout in October 2020 when he lost to Rashidi Ellis via unanimous decision. Rocha believes he is close to the level of the top welterweight fighters in the division, like Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford. A convincing will on Saturday could get him closer to a match with one of those two.

Young (24-2), the elder statesman of the two will look to defeat the upstart boxer to claim the title. He has won 13 fights in a row dating back to 2016 when he lost via TKO to Skender Halili. He has eight career knockouts and has been knocked out once. If he pulls off the win this week, he will put a damper on Rocha’s momentum.

Full Card for Alexis Rocha vs. Anthony Young