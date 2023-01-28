Artur Beterbiev vs. Anthony Yarde fight time, live stream, more for light heavyweight title bout

Artur Beterbiev will be putting his unified light heavyweight title on the line against mandatory compettiior Anthony Yarde on Saturday, January 28. The fight will take place atg OVO Arena Wembley in London, England.

How to watch Artur Beterbiev vs. Anthony Yarde

The main card broadcast will begin at 2 p.m. ET. It’s expected that the main event will begin around 5:30 p.m. ET.

The fight is going to be broadcast on ESPN+ — meaning you’ll need a subscription in order to watch the event. You can subscribe to ESPN+ on the ESPN website, where a monthly subscription for $9.99, or get the ESPN/Disney/Hulu bundle for $13.99 per month. Once you’ve got a valid login, you can watch the bout with WatchESPN or on the ESPN app.

Fighter history

Beterbiev (18-0, 18 KOs) is a -900 betting favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook in this fight. He cemented himself as the king of the division and added the WBO light heavyweight title to his collection with a second-round knockout against Joe Smith Jr. in a unification bout on June 18, 2022. The Russian-born fighter has won every professional fight by knockout with only one fight even reaching the 12th round.

Yarde earned this title shot after a third-round knockout against Stefani Koykov on November 19, 2022 in England. The British boxer has been in this posiiton before, but lost to then WBO-champion Sergey Kovalev in the 11th round on August 24, 2019. In that fight Yarde appeared to be ahead on the scorecards through eight rounds, but began to slow down his output and left himself open for Kovalev’s aggression. After the fight Kovalev said that he believed Yarde would “100 percent be a world champion someday”. Yarde is a +500 betting underdog.

Full card for Artur Beterbiev vs. Anthony Yarde