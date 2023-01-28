Full undercard for Alexis Rocha vs. Anthony Young welterweight fight

Alexis Rocha and Anthony Young will square off for the WBO NABO Welterweight title. The two fighters will headline a six-bout card that features a WBA international lightweight title bout between Floyd Schofield and Alberto Mercado. The event will take place on Saturday, Jan. 28, at YouTube Theater in Inglewood, CA, and begin around 8:00 p.m. ET. Let’s take a look at a few of the bouts on the card.

Full Card for Alexis Rocha vs. Anthony Young

Main event: Alexis Rocha vs. Anthony Young, 12 rounds, for Rocha’s WBO NABO welterweight title

Rocha (21-1) will put his title on the line against Young (24-2). The former is the favorite here and will likely retain his title, barring what would be an upset. Rocha has won five in a row, and he believes he is close to the level of the top of the welterweight division. If that is true, he will need to win to continue his upward trend. Young, on the other hand, has won 13 in a row, and one win here could put him in line for another title bout soon.

Floyd Schofield vs. Alberto Mercado, 10 rounds, for the WBA international lightweight title

Mercado ( 17-4-1). The former is the youngster here and is starting to make a name for himself in the lightweight division. At 20 years old, his career has gotten off to a good start, with 10 of his 12 victories coming via KO. Mercado was able to end his two-bout losing streak back in December 2022 after returning to the ring after a nearly three-year hiatus.

Oscar Collazo vs. Yudel Reyes, 12 rounds, WBO strawweight title eliminator

Collazo (5-0) has been perfect so far in his short career. The strawweight fighter has only been in the ring since 2020 but has three knockouts to his name. Reyes (15-1) will put his three-bout win streak on the line in this one as he tries to avoid elimination from a title shot. His only career loss came in 2021 via a unanimous decision at the hands of Moises Caro.

Alejandro Reyes vs. Jose Zaragoza, 10 rounds, junior welterweight

Alejandro Reyes ( 9-0) will put his undefeated streak on the line this weekend against Zaragoza(9-6). The latter is reeling, having lost three of his last four bouts dating back to 2021. Two of those three have come via KO/TKO, and one via unanimous decision. The former has been impressive in his young career, with five career knockouts.

Pedro Salome vs. Adan Palma, 10 rounds, junior featherweight

Palma (4-0) will look to keep his undefeated streak intact against Salome (3-1-2), who only has one loss in his career. He has one split decision and one majority decision. The majority decision came in December 2022 at the hands of Francisco Casillas. With him having the opportunity to avenge that, he will be motivated to snap Palma’s win streak. Palma, on the other hand, has four knockouts and will look to make it five with a win over Salome.

Bektemir Melikuziev vs. Ulises Sierra, 10 rounds, super middleweight

Melikuziev( 10-1) will look to get the day started with the 11th win of his career. If he wants to do that he will have to defeat Sierra ( 17-2-2). The latter was will step in the ring for the first time since 2021. There may be some rust to knockoff for him, while his opponent was in the ring twice during 2022. He has won three bouts in a row after losing to Gabriel Rosado in 2021.