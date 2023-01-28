Full undercard for Artur Beterbiev vs. Anthony Yarde light heavyweight title fight

Unified light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev (18-0, 18 KOs) will put up his IBF, WBC and WBO titles against mandatory challenger Anthony Yarde (23-2, 22 KOs) on Saturday, Jan. 28. The fight will take place at the OVO Arena Wembley in London, England.

ESPN+ will broadcast the main card starting at 2 p.m. ET with the championship fight expected to start around 5:30 p.m. ET.

Beterbiev is a -900 betting favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. In his last fight he knocked out Joe Smith Jr. in the second round to claim Smith’s WBO title on June 18, 2022. The Russian-born fighter has won every professional fight by knockout with only one fight even reaching the 12th round.

Yarde earned this title shot after a third-round knockout against Stefani Koykov on November 19, 2022 in England. It’s not Yarde’s first time challenging for a world championship. On August 24, 2019, Yarde was stopped by then-WBO champion Sergey Kovalev in the 11th round. In that fight Yarde appeared to be ahead on the scorecards through eight rounds, but began to slow down his output and left himself open for Kovalev’s aggression.

Full Card for Artur Beterbiev vs. Anthony Yarde