Artem Dalakian vs. David Jimenez fight time, live stream, more for flyweight title bout

An undefeated streak will end this week as Artem Dalakian and David Jimenez will meet for the WBA flyweight title. The two will be a part of a 10-bout card that will be headlined by a WBC, WBO ad IBF light heavyweight title fight. The event will take place at Wembley Stadium in London and begin at 2:00 p.m. ET.

How to watch Artem Dalakian vs. David Jimenez

Fight time for this one will begin at 2:00 p.m. ET and the ring walk is expected for 4:00 p.m. ET. The fight will be available for streaming on ESPN +.

Fighter history

Dalakian (21-0) currently holds the WBA flyweight title and will put it on the line along with his undefeated streak. This will be his first time back in the ring since 2021, when he defeated Luis Concepcion via ninth-round TKO. He has 15 knockouts in his career but may have a tough time getting No. 16 this week.

Jimenez (12-0) will get a big title shot here but will have an uphill battle against the veteran. He’s hot now with three wins in 2022, so there is no rust to knockoff like his opponent has. Jimenez has nine knockouts and has only gone the distance three times. This will only be his second 12-round bout in his career, so his stamina in this one could be something to look out for.

Full card for Artem Dalakian vs. David Jimenez