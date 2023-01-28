Artem Dalakian vs. David Jimenez: Live updates, round-by-round scoring, winner

Undefeated flyweights as Artem Dalakian (21-0, 15 KOs) and David Jimenez (12-0, 9 KOs) will meet for the WBA flyweight title Saturday, Janaury 28. The event will take place at OVO Arena Wembley in London and begin at 2 p.m. with this fight expected to begin around 4 p.m. ET. ESPN+ will handle the broadcast.

Dalakian (21-0) currently holds the WBA flyweight title and will put it on the line along with his undefeated streak. This will be his first time back in the ring since 2021, when he defeated Luis Concepcion via ninth-round TKO. He has 15 knockouts in his career but may have a tough time getting No. 16 this week.

Jimenez (12-0) will get a big title shot here but will have an uphill battle against the veteran. He’s hot now with three wins in 2022, so there is no rust to knockoff like his opponent has. Jimenez has nine knockouts and has only gone the distance three times. This will only be his second 12-round bout in his career, so his stamina in this one could be something to look out for.

Dalakian comes into the bout as the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is a -170 favorite while Jimenez is a +170 underdog.

