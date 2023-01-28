Artur Beterbiev vs. Anthony Yarde: Live updates, round-by-round scoring, winner

It’s main event time with Artur Beterbiev (18-0, 18 KOs) defending his WBO, IBF and WBC titles against top contender Anthony Yarde (23-2, 22 KOs). Expect the crowd at the OVO Arena Wembley to be behind the London-born Yarde. It will be a tough challenge, however, against Beterbiev, who is widely considered the king of the light-heavyweight division. With 40 knockouts in the 43 fights between the two pugilists don’t expect this one to last the full 12 rounds.

Beterbiev comes into the bout as the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is a -900 favorite while Yarde is a +500 underdog.

In his last fight Beterbiev knocked out Joe Smith Jr. in the second round on June 18, 2022 at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden to collect Smith’s WBO belt. Yarde comes into the fight on a three-fight win streak and stopped Stefani Koylov in the third-round on November 19, 2022.

Artur Beterbiev vs. Anthony Yarde round-by-round results

Round 1: TBD

Round 2: TBD

Round 3: TBD

Round 4: TBD

Round 5: TBD

Round 6: TBD

Round 7: TBD

Round 8: TBD

Round 9: TBD

Round 10: TBD

Round 11: TBD

Round 12: TBD