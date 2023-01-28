Live updates from 2023 Royal Rumble

The WWE will return to pay-per-view tonight with one of its annual, grand marquee events as the 2023 Royal Rumble will come live from the Alamodome in San Antonio, TX. The show will begin at 8 p.m. ET and will be streamed live on Peacock.

The Royal Rumble is one of the company’s biggest premium live events of the year as it officially kicks off the road to Wrestlemania in April. The show is highlighted by two 30-person over-the-top-rope battle royals, one for the men and one for the women. The winners of these “Royal Rumble” matches will officially receive a title shot against the champion of their choice at Wrestlemania. You can win up to $25,000 on the free DraftKings Sportsbook Royal Rumble betting pool by correctly answering 20 questions about the men’s rumble match.

Along with the two battle royals, there will be a handful of marquee matches throughout the show. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns defend his titles against Kevin Owens. Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair will also defend against Alexa Bliss. We’ll also get the first-ever Mountain Dew Pitch Black match as Bray Wyatt takes on L.A. Knight.

We’ll keep track of tonight’s show and offer our thoughts below.

7:24 p.m.: as per Tribal Chief's orders, everybody is to stay in the back. However, Sami Zayn is the only one going to be at ringside with him during his title match. I initially thought Sami was going to be the special guest referee, but this is a nice deviation from that typical storyline.

KO is in the building ahead of his title match. He’s clearly playing some mind games with his t-shirt heading into the Alamodome.

Look who just showed up for #RoyalRumble!



Big night ahead for @FightOwensFight as he sets his sights on the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship!



Interesting shirt choice. pic.twitter.com/izWJFcKCBh — WWE (@WWE) January 28, 2023

Men’s Royal Rumble match

Winner: TBD

Women’s Royal Rumble match

Winner: TBD

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship - Roman Reigns (c) vs. Kevin Owens

Winner: TBD

Raw Women’s Championship - Bianca Belair (c) vs. Alexa Bliss

Winner: TBD

Mountain Dew Pitch Black Match - Bray Wyatt vs. L.A. Knight

Winner: TBD