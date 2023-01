What is the order of entry for the 2023 men’s Royal Rumble? Who eliminates who? Who won?

The 2023 Royal Rumble arrived on Saturday and the big event from the Alamodome in San Antonio, TX, officially kicked us off on the road to Wrestlemania.

The show, of course, is highlighted by the two 30-person over-top-rope battle royals for both the men and women. A good mix of current, superstars, returning legends, and potentially a few surprises will enter the fray with the goal of booking their ticket to the main event of Wrestlemania.

Here is the order of entrants for the men’s rumble and who eliminated them: