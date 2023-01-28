Who is hosting Saturday Night Live on Jan. 28?

Saturday Night Live is in its 48th season on NBC and the sketch comedy show continues to bring the heavy hitters in terms of hosts. Last week, The White Lotus star Aubrey Plaza hosted SNL the first episode of 2023. Plaza was accompanied by musical artist Sam Smith. Here we’re going to look at who is hosting SNL for the week of Jan. 28.

Who is hosting Saturday Night Live this week?

This week the SNL cast and crew will be graced by the presence of Michael B. Jordan, who will be promoting his upcoming film Creed 3 alongside Jonathan Majors. Jordan is also in the process of producing a prequel to Will Smith’s I Am Legend that he’ll star in. The musical act for SNL is Lil Baby. Jordan also made a cameo in the latest Marvel installment Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which hits Disney+ streaming service on Feb. 1.