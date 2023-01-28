Picks, predictions for NC State vs. Wake Forest on Saturday, January 28

Two Tobacco Road rivals will battle for positioning in the ACC standings on Saturday as the NC State Wolfpack hit the road to meet the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at 1 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, NC, and will air on the ACC Network.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

NC State vs. Wake Forest odds

Spread: Wake Forest -1

Over/Under: 154.5

Moneyline: Wake Forest -120, NC State +100

NC State (16-5, 6-4 ACC) has won five of its last six games heading into this matchup and last edged Notre Dame in an 85-82 victory on Tuesday. This was a razor tight game until the Wolfpack went on a 9-0 run early in the second half. That gave them enough cushion to withstand some late surges by the Irish and walk out with the win. Jarkel Joiner dropped 28 points and six rebounds in the win.

Wake Forest (14-7, 6-4 ACC) will try to get off the mat after dropping two straight, last falling to Pitt 81-79 on Wednesday. The Demon Deacons trailed for a majority of this contest but managed to cut the deficit down to two with just over a minute left. They weren’t able to execute in the final minute, however, as Cameron Hildreth missed what could’ve been the game-tying free throws before a potential game-winning three by Tyree Appleby missed the mark. Both posted double-doubles in the loss.

The Pick: Wake Forest -1

I’m inclined to lean with Wake Forest here. The Deacs are 7-4 against the spread at home this season and that’s an encouraging sign that they can lock in on their own turf. On top of that, they have their backs against the wall at the moment and want to avoid slipping further down the ACC standings. Give me Wake to cover here.