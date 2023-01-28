Picks, predictions for No. 12 Iowa State vs. Missouri on Saturday, January 28

This year’s Big 12-SEC Challenge brings us a border showdown as the No. 12 Iowa State Cyclones head south to meet the Missouri Tigers at 2 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Mizzou Arena in Columbia, MO, and will air on ESPN2.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Iowa State vs. Missouri odds

Spread: Iowa State -1.5

Over/Under: 144.5

Moneyline: Iowa State -120, Missouri +100

Iowa State (15-4, 6-2 Big 12) enters Saturday in a three-way tie for first place in the Big 12 and was able to jump into the mix with a clutch 80-76 victory over Kansas State on Tuesday. Shooting 57.1% from the field throughout the night, the Cyclones stormed ahead early in the second half and managed to withstand a handful of late surges by the Wildcats for the win. Jaren Holmes came up big with 23 points and seven assists in the win.

Missouri (15-5, 4-4 SEC) was able to recover from a blowout loss to Alabama last weekend by knocking over last-place Ole Miss in an 89-77 victory on Tuesday. The Tigers grabbed control of this matchup early and never looked back, shooting 55.3% from the field throughout the night. D’Moi Hodge put up 24 points in the win.

The Pick: Over 144.5

This is an intriguing matchup considering that per KenPom, Missouri boasts the sixth ranked offense in adjusted efficiency and will be matched up against the eighth ranked defense in the same category. Something has to give in this scenario and I’ll lean with the home team getting the slight edge here. Mizzou is 12-8 in O/U’s this season and will most likely dictate the terms of this matchup by making this a high-scoring affair. Take the over.