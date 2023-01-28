Picks, predictions for No. 2 Alabama vs. Oklahoma on Saturday, January 28

This year’s Big 12-SEC Challenge will feature the No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide taking their show on the road Saturday to battle the Oklahoma Sooners at 2 p.m. ET. The game will take place at he Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, OK, and will air on ESPN.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Alabama vs. Oklahoma odds

Spread: Alabama -6

Over/Under: 146.5

Moneyline: Alabama -250, Oklahoma +210

Alabama (18-2, 8-0 SEC) has remained flawless in SEC play and last survived an upset scare on Wednesday, edging Mississippi State in a 66-63 victory. The Tide were down by 10 early in the second half and had to battle their way back. They eventually wrestled control away from the Bulldogs and managed to hold their visitors off down the stretch for the win. Brandon Miller led with 13 points, six rebounds, and three steals.

Oklahoma (11-9, 2-6 Big 12) has hit a wall with three straight losses in Big 12 play and were last scorched in a 79-52 setback against TCU on Tuesday. The Sooners never led for a single second in the matchup and shot a poor 31.3% from the field in the blowout. CJ Noland came off the bench and was the only OU player to score in double digits with 11 points.

The Pick: Alabama -6

Alabama outranks Oklahoma in most advanced statistics in KenPom and have been excellent against the spread with a 12-7-1 record. Take the Tide to cover on the road against this struggling Sooners team.