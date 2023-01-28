Picks, predictions for Texas Tech vs. LSU on Saturday, January 28

This year’s Big 12-SEC Challenge will feature two struggling teams looking for some good fortune on Saturday as the Texas Tech Red Raiders hit the road to battle the LSU Tigers at 2 p.m. ET. The game will take place at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, LA, and will air on ESPNU.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Texas Tech vs. LSU odds

Spread: Texas Tech -2

Over/Under: 134.5

Moneyline: Texas Tech -130, LSU +110

Texas Tech (10-10, 0-8 Big 12) is winless in Big 12 play and fully planted itself into last place in the league with a 76-61 blowout loss to West Virginia on Wednesday. The Red Raiders could not keep grasp of an early 10-point lead as the Mountaineers quickly pulled ahead and held firm control of the game. Tech didn’t help itself with its foul problems as it sent WVU to the line for 35 free throw attempts. Kevin Obanor led with 20 points and eight rebounds in the loss.

LSU (12-8, 1-7 SEC) has dropped seven straight games in SEC play, last getting dominated by Arkansas in a 60-40 loss on Tuesday. The Tigers’ struggles on offense continued as they shot an abysmal 26% from the field in a game where they never led. Things are not going well in Baton Rouge right now as their last five losses have come by double digits.

The Pick: Texas Tech -2

Tech has had its share of struggles in an ultra-competitive Big 12, but its at least managed to be competitive at points and lose by respectable margins. This LSU team has been ghastly in SEC play and doesn’t have any offensive juice right now. I’ll lean on the Red Raiders to cover and pick up the outright win at the PMAC on Saturday.