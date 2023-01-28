Picks, predictions for Cincinnati vs. No. 3 Houston on Saturday, January 28

We have an interesting AAC showdown to look forward to on Saturday as the No. 3 Houston Cougars play host to the Cincinnati Bearcats at 2:15 p.m. ET. The game will take place at the Fertitta Center in Houston and will air on CBS.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Cincinnati vs. Houston odds

Spread: Houston -14.5

Over/Under: 131

Moneyline: Houston -1300, Cincinnati +750

Cincinnati (14-7, 5-3 AAC) had its three-game win streak snapped last Sunday in a 75-68 setback against Memphis. The Bearcats fell behind early in this matchup and simply could not catch up despite shooting relatively well from the field. Viktor Lakhin dropped a double-double of 22 points and 10 rebounds in the loss.

Houston (19-2, 7-1 AAC) bounced back from its setback against Temple last weekend by clipping UCF in an 82-71 road victory on Wednesday. The Cougars shot an efficient 51% from the field throughout the night and was able to cruise in Orlando for yet another double-digit conference win. Jamal Shead had a big day with 14 points, 10 assists, and six rebounds.

The Pick: Cincinnati +14.5

Cincinnati will most likely walk out of Saturday’s contest with a loss, but it won’t be a total pushover. The Bearcats have a top 60 defense in adjusted efficiency and possesses the ability to throw some obstacles in the way for the cruising Cougars. Cincy has also been an excellent team against the spread with a 13-7 record this season and I’ll side with them to cover this large spread on Saturday.