Picks, predictions for Illinois vs. Wisconsin on Saturday, January 28

Saturday will feature a matchup between two Big Ten teams trying to stay above water in the league standings as the Illinois Fighting Illini hit the road to meet the Wisconsin Badgers at 3 p.m. ET. The game will take place at the Kohl Center in Madison, WI, and will air on Fox.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Illinois vs. Wisconsin odds

Spread: Illinois -2

Over/Under: 131

Moneyline: Illinois -130, Wisconsin -110

Illinois (14-6, 5-4 Big Ten) has crept towards the top of the league standings by winning five of its last six and most recently put down Ohio State in a 69-60 victory on Tuesday. The Illini grabbed control of this game early on and were able to keep the Buckeyes at bay for the rest of the afternoon. They were especially dominant inside the arc, shooting 61.3% from two and out-rebounding their opponent 44-30. Terrence Shannon put up 17 points and seven rebounds in the win.

Wisconsin (12-7, 4-5 Big Ten) has fallen down the league standings by dropping five of its last six and got drubbed by Maryland in a 73-55 loss on Wednesday. This was somewhat a close game in the second half before the Badgers went completely cold from the field, scoring just eight points in the final 10 minutes of action. Connor Essegian led UW with 19 points in the loss.

The Pick: Wisconsin ML

Wisconsin has been mostly money at the Kohl Center, posting a 7-2 record at home this season. It desperately needs this victory to stay afloat in the increasingly tight Big Ten standings and given how “crabs in a bucket” the middle of this conference has been so far, it would not be a surprise to see them come out on top. Take Bucky at home on the moneyline.