Picks, predictions for Arkansas vs. No. 17 Baylor on Saturday, January 28

The Big 12-SEC Challenge will feature an old Southwest Conference rivalry on Saturday as the No. 17 Baylor Bears play host to the Arkansas Razorbacks at 4 p.m. ET. The game will take place at the Ferrell Center in Waco, TX, and will air on ESPN.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Arkansas vs. Baylor odds

Spread: Baylor -6.5

Over/Under: 142

Moneyline: Baylor -275, Arkansas +230

Arkansas (14-6, 3-5 SEC) has recovered from a four-game losing streak by rolling over the two bottom teams in the conference in the last week. The Razorbacks last blasted LSU in a 60-40 victory on Wednesday, a game where they held the Tigers to an abysmal 26% shooting night from the field. Davonte Davis led with 16 points and seven rebounds in the win.

Baylor (15-5, 5-3 Big 12) has rattled off five straight victories after starting 0-3 in Big 12 play, last taking down Kansas in a 75-69 victory on Monday. A 9-1 run early in the second half allowed the Bears to establish some cushion and successfully held off the defending national champions for the victory. LJ Cryer led with 22 points for the evening.

The Pick: Over 142

Easy victories over Ole Miss and LSU in the past week may have been what Arkansas needed to get its groove back and the team should be up for a tough road matchup in Waco. These are two teams ranked in the top 25 in KenPom and I anticipate it being a fun, fast paced affair. Take the over.