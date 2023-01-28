Picks, predictions for No. 11 TCU vs. Mississippi State on Saturday, January 28

The Big 12-SEC Challenge on Saturday will feature the No. 11 TCU Horned Frogs hitting the road to face the Mississippi State Bulldogs at 4 p.m. ET. The game will take place at the Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, MS, and will air on ESPN2.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

TCU vs. Mississippi State odds

Spread: TCU -2

Over/Under: 132

Moneyline: TCU -140, Mississippi State +120

TCU (16-4, 5-3 Big 12) absolutely dominated Oklahoma on Tuesday in a 79-52 rout. The Horned Frogs led the entire way and limited the Sooners to just 31.3% shooting from the field. Mike Miles went a perfect 10-10 from the free throw line and finished the game with 23 points.

Mississippi State (12-8, 1-7 SEC) has struggled mightily in SEC play and its 66-63 setback against Alabama on Tuesday marked its fifth straight loss. The Bulldogs actually had the Crimson Tide on upset alert with a 10-point lead at point in the second half. However, they were not able to hang on as Bama gradually wrestled control away from them down the stretch. Tolu Smith led MSU with 15 points and seven rebounds in the loss.

The Pick: TCU -2

This will be a defensive oriented game with both teams possessing the 10th and 11th ranked defenses in adjusted efficiency per KenPom. That is most likely why TCU is just a slight 1.5-point favorite on the road. However, the Horned Frogs have picked up impressive road victories over far more difficult opponents than the Bulldogs this season and I expect them to easily cover in Starkville on Saturday.