Picks, predictions for No. 6 Arizona vs. Washington on Saturday, January 28

We have a Pac-12 showdown in the Pacific Northwest to look forward to on Saturday as the No. 6 Arizona Wildcats hit the road to face the Washington Huskies at 5:30 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Alaska Airlines Arena in Seattle and will air on Fox.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Arizona vs. Washington odds

Spread: Arizona -9

Over/Under: 151

Moneyline: Arizona -410, Washington +330

Arizona (18-3, 7-3 Pac-12) is moving right along through Pac-12 play and took care of business on Thursday in a 63-58 road victory over Washington State. This game was a dogfight throughout much of the evening before the Wildcats broke off an 8-0 run midway through the second half that gave them enough cushion to hang on. Zona was hold the Cougars off by holding them to just 32.7% shooting from the field. Azuolas Tubelis led the way with 18 points and 12 rebounds in the win.

Washington (13-9, 5-6 Pac-12) scored a huge overtime victory at home on Thursday, edging Arizona State 69-66. The Huskies held a three-point lead towards the end of regulation and were seemingly on the verge of victory before Keion Brooks fouled Austin Nunez on a three-point attempt with 0.6 left on the clock. Nunez buried all three free throws to tie the game and sent it into overtime. In OT, Brooks redeemed himself with a three that gave them a five-point lead early in the period, and that allowed for the Huskies enough leeway to eventually pull out the victory. Brooks had 22 points and seven rebounds for the night.

The Pick: Washington +9

Washington has been up and down in Pac-12 play but has been feisty at times. One of those times was earlier in the month, where it lost by just three to this very Arizona team. At home, I anticipate that this Huskies team will give a similar effort and I’ll take them to cover as a three-score underdog.